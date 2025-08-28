May-9 Riots: Five More Witnesses Cross-examined In Vehicle Torching Case
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 08:56 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday resumed proceedings in the case of setting ablaze a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle at Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9
During Thursday’s proceedings, defence lawyers completed cross-examination of five witnesses, while Investigating Officer Inspector Ashraf also recorded his statement regarding the probe. The court adjourned further proceedings till August 30.
The hearing was conducted inside Kot Lakhpat Jail by ATC Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill.
Testimonies of all 46 witnesses in the case have been completed, and the court is now hearing cross-examination on their statements.
On May 9, an enraged mob set fire to the vehicle of a Supreme Court judge’s squad at Rahat Bakery Chowk. Squad in-charge Dilawar managed to escape by disguising himself in the uniform of a petrol pump employee.
A total of 51 accused, including Khadija Shah, Rubina Jameel, Sanam Javed, and Afshan Tariq, have been named in the case. Six accused have already been declared proclaimed offenders due to repeated absence during trial.
Several senior PTI leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, are in custody and nominated in the case.
