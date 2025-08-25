May-9 riots: Four more witnesses testify in vehicle torching case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday resumed proceedings in the case of setting ablaze a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle at Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9.

During the hearing, four new witnesses recorded their statements against the accused, while defence lawyers completed cross-examination of seven prosecution witnesses. The court adjourned further proceedings until tomorrow (Tuesday).

ATC Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the case inside Kot Lakhpat Jail.

On May 9, an enraged mob torched a vehicle belonging to the judge’s security squad.

The squad in-charge, Dilawar, managed to escape by disguising himself in the uniform of a petrol pump employee.

The case Names 51 suspects, including Khadija Shah, Rubina Jameel, Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, and Robina Ilyas — wife of absconding PTI leader Zubair Khan Niazi. Six accused have already been declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear during trial.

Among those under custody are PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid.