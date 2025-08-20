May-9 riots: Two more eyewitnesses testify in vehicle torching case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday recorded the statements of two additional eyewitnesses in the case relating to the burning of a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle during the May 9 riots at Rahat Bakery Chowk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday recorded the statements of two additional eyewitnesses in the case relating to the burning of a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle during the May 9 riots at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

ATC Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the attendance of both on-bail and under-custody accused was marked. The court has summoned more witnesses to record their statements on Thursday.

So far, five eyewitnesses have testified in the case. According to case details, on May 9 a mob set fire to the vehicle of a Supreme Court judge’s security squad.

The squad in-charge, Dilawar, escaped by disguising himself in a PSO petrol pump uniform.

A total of 51 accused, including Khadija Shah, Rubina Jamil, Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq and Robina Ilyas, have been nominated in the case.

Six accused have already been declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear during trial. Prominent PTI leaders currently in custody include Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid. The court had decided to hold daily hearings to ensure an early verdict.