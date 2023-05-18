May 9 to remember as black day in history of Pakistan: Dr. Ruqia

(@FahadShabbir)

Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Dr. Ruqia Hashmi on Thursday said that the May 9 would always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Dr. Ruqia Hashmi on Thursday said that the May 9 would always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan.

On that day, PTI leaders and activists set fire to Pakistan Army installations, Core Commander's House and government properties under a well-thought-out plan, she added.

In a statement issued here, former Provincial Minister Dr. Ruqia Hashmi said that after the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf left power, it was continuously engaged in conspiracies against Pakistan Army and institutions.

After the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case by NAB, PTI looted and set fire to Pakistan Army installations, Martyrs' Memorials, Corps Commander's House, Radio Pakistan and other government buildings under a well-thought-out plan, there is no precedent for this in the past, she noted.

She said that PTI has done that Pakistan's eternal enemies could not be done, saying that attacks on Pakistan Army and other institutions could not be tolerated by any patriotic Pakistani.

She said that peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen but what was done by PTI's workers under the guise of protest was intolerable.

She said that the elements involved in the burning of government properties would not deserve any concession, strict action should be taken against them according to the law so that no one would have the courage to attack any institution in the future.

Dr. Ruqia Hashmi said that the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.