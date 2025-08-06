May 9 Trial Convictions Followed Lawful Judicial Process: Azam Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that convictions in May 9 cases were the outcome of a lawful judicial process, adding that there was no role of the government.
Responding to a point raised in the National Assembly by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, he said that once a case reached the trial stage, it was the court’s domain to conduct proceedings and deliver judgments. “This is a lawful process; objections can be raised, but the forum to do so is also the court,” he said.
Citing a recent example, he referred to Jamshed Dasti’s case in which the Lahore High Court granted interim relief after hearing arguments, despite objections raised against the composition of the bench. He said similar principles applied to the current cases, and if interpretation of constitutional provisions like Articles 63(g) and (h) was required, it would ultimately be determined by the Election Commission and the courts.
The minister said that in criminal law, separate trials could take place if the consequences or participation differed in each case.
He also mentioned precedents from cases involving former prime ministers where multiple references were filed for separate matters, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had faced all such cases in the courts in accordance with the law.
He advised that Parliament was not the forum to decide the merits of ongoing prosecutions, adding that the constitutional framework required respect for judicial independence. “Our responsibility is to improve the legislative process and ensure an enabling environment in the House,” he said.
APP/raz-rzr
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles4 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung1 hour ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..1 hour ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects1 hour ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination1 hour ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–71 hour ago
-
30 people arrested for encroachment in Quetta2 hours ago
-
DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat2 hours ago