May 9 trial convictions followed lawful judicial process: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that convictions in May 9 cases were the outcome of a lawful judicial process, adding that there was no role of the government.

Responding to a point raised in the National Assembly by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, he said that once a case reached the trial stage, it was the court’s domain to conduct proceedings and deliver judgments. “This is a lawful process; objections can be raised, but the forum to do so is also the court,” he said.

Citing a recent example, he referred to Jamshed Dasti’s case in which the Lahore High Court granted interim relief after hearing arguments, despite objections raised against the composition of the bench. He said similar principles applied to the current cases, and if interpretation of constitutional provisions like Articles 63(g) and (h) was required, it would ultimately be determined by the Election Commission and the courts.

The minister said that in criminal law, separate trials could take place if the consequences or participation differed in each case.

He also mentioned precedents from cases involving former prime ministers where multiple references were filed for separate matters, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had faced all such cases in the courts in accordance with the law.

He advised that Parliament was not the forum to decide the merits of ongoing prosecutions, adding that the constitutional framework required respect for judicial independence. “Our responsibility is to improve the legislative process and ensure an enabling environment in the House,” he said.

APP/raz-rzr