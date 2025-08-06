Open Menu

May 9 Trial Convictions Followed Lawful Judicial Process: Azam Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

May 9 trial convictions followed lawful judicial process: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that convictions in May 9 cases were the outcome of a lawful judicial process, adding that there was no role of the government.

Responding to a point raised in the National Assembly by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, he said that once a case reached the trial stage, it was the court’s domain to conduct proceedings and deliver judgments. “This is a lawful process; objections can be raised, but the forum to do so is also the court,” he said.

Citing a recent example, he referred to Jamshed Dasti’s case in which the Lahore High Court granted interim relief after hearing arguments, despite objections raised against the composition of the bench. He said similar principles applied to the current cases, and if interpretation of constitutional provisions like Articles 63(g) and (h) was required, it would ultimately be determined by the Election Commission and the courts.

The minister said that in criminal law, separate trials could take place if the consequences or participation differed in each case.

He also mentioned precedents from cases involving former prime ministers where multiple references were filed for separate matters, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had faced all such cases in the courts in accordance with the law.

He advised that Parliament was not the forum to decide the merits of ongoing prosecutions, adding that the constitutional framework required respect for judicial independence. “Our responsibility is to improve the legislative process and ensure an enabling environment in the House,” he said.

APP/raz-rzr

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

1 hour ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan