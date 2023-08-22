May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over three female workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to police on two days physical remand in a case of setting police vehicles on fire, during May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over three female workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to police on two days physical remand in a case of setting police vehicles on fire, during May-9 vandalism.

Earlier, the police produced Tasneem Akhtar, Sadia Naaz and Farkhanda before the ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar after completion of the identification process.

The investigation officer submitted that the suspects were identified and requested the court to grant their physical remand for investigation.

At this, the court handed over the suspects to police on two days physical remand and directed to produce them on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had arrested the suspects in a case of setting police vehicles on fire near Rahat Bakery, during May-9 vandalism.