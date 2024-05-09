May 9 vandalism: A darkest day plunged country in chaos; calls for speedy trial of cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Widespread protest demonstrations against the May 9, 2023 vandalism were held on Thursday in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people have strongly condemned the ransacking of the government and security installations that caused over Rs2.5billion losses to the cash-strapped country.

From Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Kohistan, the civil society members, teachers, students, intelligentsia, political and social workers, media professionals, labourers and farmers took out protest rallies and walks with banners inscribed with different slogans against May 9 vandalism. The protestors demanded the award of strict punishment to all the attackers, facilitators and abettors of the May 9 mayhem so that no individual could dare to repeat such gory incidents in future.

Strongly deploring violent attacks on Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Jinnah House Lahore and other government and security installations on that fateful day, the speakers said these broad day assaults have not only tarnished the country’s image but also fueled anarchy, intolerance and bigotry in society.

In this connection, a large number of students of different educational institutions visited the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar where they lit a candlelight and laid floral wreaths to express solidarity with the May 9 victims.

Assembled at Sir Shahibzada Abdul Qayyum auditorium of the national broadcaster, the students of Govt and private schools including APS Peshawar lit candles and laid flower wreaths and offered prayers for eternal peace of the martyrs and progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Wajihullah Khan, a student of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar said that May 9, 2023, was the blackest day in the country’s history as on this fateful day PBC, APP, Jinnah House, Govt and national monuments were attacked by the violent mob in a bid to destabilize the country.

These violent attacks were an attempt to silence the state-run media and deprive people of education and credible information besides damaging the cultural heritage, he added. He said Pakistan was a strong country with a powerful army and a nuclear power and that our security forces' morals could not be shaken through such cowardice acts.

Other students including Mudassir Ali and Ajlal Shah said it was heartbreaking to see the burnt building of the national broadcaster today where piles of ashes and broken windows and doors spoke about the negative designs of attackers.

Expressing grief over the burning of rare drama and music scripts and tape recorders of the national broadcaster, the students demanded the award of strict punishment to the attackers by making them an example for others.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former senator, Rubina Khalid also visited Radio Pakistan Peshawar and declared that the attack on national broadcaster and security installations was like an assault on the country.

Talking to the media, she said that armed forces are the pride of the nation and the entire nation expressed solidarity with them. She said the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism were matchless and the entire nation held them in high esteem. She said the attacks on security monuments and installations were not pardonable.

She said that the assault on GHQ Rawalpindi, Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan and putting on fire a historic plane near PAF base Mianwali has exposed the negative designs of inimical forces who have no regard for institutions of Pakistan and should be punished under the law.

The miscreants backed by a horde of a political party had crossed all the limits on May 9 after severely damaging the martyrs’ monument at Sirgodha and ransacked Jinnah House Lahore.

“What message was passed by the miscreants after damaging ancient monuments along with security installations at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Abbottabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Peshawar and Mardan,” she questioned.

Muzafarul Mulk, former MNA said that the killing of about 100 people and injuring a hundred others during the May 9 rioting showed attackers’ disregard for humanity. Praising the restraint shown by the armed forces of Pakistan on May 9, he said that the Pakistan Army had saved the country from chaos and destabilization.

The PMLN leader said these acts of vandalism and arson were very heinous crimes and demanded a speedy trial of May 9 vandalism cases under the law. He said the May 9 vandalism had raised many questions including whether ransacking of security and national installations is justifiable in case of an arrest of a political leader or putting him in jail in corruption cases.

He further claimed that the PTI founder had tried hard to destabilize the country through continued agitation, and a provocative attitude that tarnished the country’s image and ruined the national economy.

He also questioned whether our political leaders are capable enough to quickly respond and counter such untoward incidents.

They said that the May 9 vandalism had taught us to unite against inimical forces and concentrate on training political workers to promote tolerance and harmony in society besides strengthening democracy in the country.