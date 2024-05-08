Open Menu

May 9 Vandalism Against State Of Pakistan: Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Enge Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that May 9, 2023 vandalism by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against the state of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that as to why the PTI founder could not be arrested in serious nature cases as he was not above the law.

He criticized the Peshawar police for raiding the house of an opposition MPA and asked the Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to take up the issue in the House.

The people knew that who had pressurized the police to take an uncalled for action and and include many clauses of law in the FIR lodged against the lawmaker, he added.

Criticising the statement of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, he said he was probably issuing such irrational statements to please his leader. The KP CM should better spend his energies on resolving the problems being faced by the people, he added.

Muqam recalled that the PML-N had not resorted to vandalism after the disqualification its Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister as the latter himself also opposed it and faced all cases with steadfastness.

He flayed that the provincial cabinet of a poor province met in Islamabad.

On the occasion PML-N MPA Malik Tariq Awan also spoke.

