May-9 Vandalism: ATC Disposes Of Omar Sarfraz Cheema's Bail Petitions In 2 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday disposed of as withdrawn bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema in two cases related to May-9 vandalism

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of the PTI leader.

Earlier, Omar's counsel submitted that his client did not want to press the bail petitions and sought permission to withdraw them, which was accordingly allowed by the court.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema had approached the court for post-arrest bail in cases of setting police vehicles on fire and attacking Shadman Police station, during May-9 vandalism.

