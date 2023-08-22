Open Menu

May-9 Vandalism: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Fawad Chaudhry In 2 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:51 PM

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

An anti--terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry till September 2 in two cases related to May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :An anti--terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry till September 2 in two cases related to May-9 vandalism.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of Fawad Chaudhry.

During the proceedings, Fawad's counsel submitted an exemption application and submitted that his client could not appear. He pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client.

At this, the court allowed the application and extended the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in both cases till September 2.

Fawad Chaudhry had obtained interim bail in cases registered by Naseerabad and Model Town police on charges of setting police vehicles on fire at Kalma Chowk and vandalism at the PML-N office respectively.

