May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in 4 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for another 14-day in four cases related to May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for another 14-day in four cases related to May-9 vandalism.

Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of her judicial remand term.

The police apprised the court about preparations of the challan and requested to extend the judicial remand.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of the PTI leader for another 14-day and ordered for producing her on August 21.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was nominated in cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station and PML-N office in Model Town, during the May-9 vandalism.