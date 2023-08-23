Open Menu

May-9 Vandalism: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Ijaz Chaudhry In 2 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 07:40 PM

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Ijaz Chaudhry in 2 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry for another 13 days in two cases related to May-9 vandalism

Earlier, the jail officials produced the PTI leader before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on expiry of judicial remand.

Earlier, the jail officials produced the PTI leader before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on expiry of judicial remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the challans were at the final stage of preparation and these would be filed soon. He pleaded with the court to extend the judicial remand of the PTI leader.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of the PTI leader for another 13 days and directed for producing him on September 5.

Ijaz Chaudhry had been nominated in cases of attacking Shadman Police Station and setting police vehicles on fire at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

