May-9 Vandalism: ATC Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan In Two Cases

Published June 21, 2023 | 07:45 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 7 in two May-9 vandalism cases

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in both cases to avail the relief and join the investigations.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard bail petitions filed by the PTI leader in both cases. Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Imran Khan had approached the court for bail after issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrants in both cases, a day earlier, on an application of the investigation officer.

The investigation officer had pleaded with the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan and other 6 accused as they were hiding to avoid the arrest.

Naseerabad police and Model Town police had registered cases against the PTI leaders on charges of setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk and Vandalism at PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 vandalism. The cases were registered under section 149, 436, 427, 186, 353, 324, 109 of Pakistan Penal code and section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

