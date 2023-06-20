May-9 vandalism: ATC issues arrest warrants of Imran Khan, others in two cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in two cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in two cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI leaders, Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar in the cases.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued warrants on application filed by the investigation officer for the purpose.

The investigation officer submitted that the police had registered two cases against the accused in connection with May-9 vandalism.

He submitted that the accused could not be arrested and they were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused.

Naseerabad police and Model Town police had registered cases against the PTI leaders on charges of setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk and Vandalism at PML-N office in Model Town. The cases were registered under section 149, 436, 427, 186, 353, 324, 109 and others of Pakistan Penal code and section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.