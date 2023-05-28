UrduPoint.com

May 9 Vandalism Exposes Barbaric Mindsets Of Rioters: Engr Amir Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 07:50 PM

May 9 vandalism exposes barbaric mindsets of rioters: Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that May 9 vandalism have paralyzed life after violent attacks on the motorways toll plazas, putting on fire the government buildings and private properties besides ransacking of the defence installations.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Swat Motorway toll plaza and other properties were burnt down, defense installations attacked and routine traffic was disrupted on May 9-10 by the attackers.

He said that Chagi mountains model that was constructed in memory of the May 28, 1998 nuclear explosions was also burnt down at the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

Engr Amir Muqam said the loot and plunders on May 9-10 have exposed the wicked face of the aggressor and the law would take it's own course in these cases.

Amir Muqam said that the dream of Imran Niazi to make politics on dead bodies was not fulfilled. He highly appreciated the maximum restraint shown by our law enforcement agencies and security forces during the May 9-10 vandalism despite the provoking attitude of the attackers.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has disappointed the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on all fronts and that PTI would face people's wrath in the upcoming general elections.

He said the time of PTI was over and Pakistan Muslim League-N would form the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of performance in the centre.

Later, he said that Grid Station has been completed at a cost of Rs1 billion which would help address problems of electricity voltage besides reducing load shedding significantly in Dir Upper.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Load Shedding Peshawar Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Swat Motorway Nuclear Amir Muqam Traffic Dir Upper May Sunday Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

3 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

4 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

4 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

4 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.