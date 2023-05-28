May 9 vandalism exposes barbaric mindsets of rioters: Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that May 9 vandalism have paralyzed life after violent attacks on the motorways toll plazas, putting on fire the government buildings and private properties besides ransacking of the defence installations.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Swat Motorway toll plaza and other properties were burnt down, defense installations attacked and routine traffic was disrupted on May 9-10 by the attackers.

He said that Chagi mountains model that was constructed in memory of the May 28, 1998 nuclear explosions was also burnt down at the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

Engr Amir Muqam said the loot and plunders on May 9-10 have exposed the wicked face of the aggressor and the law would take it's own course in these cases.

Amir Muqam said that the dream of Imran Niazi to make politics on dead bodies was not fulfilled. He highly appreciated the maximum restraint shown by our law enforcement agencies and security forces during the May 9-10 vandalism despite the provoking attitude of the attackers.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has disappointed the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on all fronts and that PTI would face people's wrath in the upcoming general elections.

He said the time of PTI was over and Pakistan Muslim League-N would form the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of performance in the centre.

Later, he said that Grid Station has been completed at a cost of Rs1 billion which would help address problems of electricity voltage besides reducing load shedding significantly in Dir Upper.