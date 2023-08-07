Open Menu

May 9 Vandalism Proven To Be Deliberate Conspiracy: Sharjeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the vandalism of May 9 have now been proven to be a deliberate conspiracy.

If these events were indeed a spontaneous reaction, why did similar incidents not occur after the re-arrest of PTI chief? Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated in a statement that the nation did not exhibit any sympathy towards the punishment and disqualification of PTI Chairman.

He said that PTI's defilement of martyrs' memorials, assault on Jinnah House, acts of arson, and attacks on institutions signify a state of rebellion within the country.

The desecration of martyrs' memorials was a deeply distressing incident for the entire nation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that following his removal from power through a no-confidence motion, PTI chief persistently disregarded the constitution and legal norms. He further emphasized that PTI chief orchestrated a social media campaign aimed at undermining national institutions, as part of a deliberate strategy.

