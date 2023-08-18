Open Menu

May-9 Vandalsim: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of 29 PTI Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 09:00 PM

May-9 vandalsim: ATC extends judicial remand of 29 PTI workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of 29 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, involved in a May-9 vandalism case, for one day and ordered police to produce them on August 19.

Earlier, the police submitted a report before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar and submitted that the identification process had been completed and the accused were identified. The court was further apprised that the accused were not produced due to law and order situation.

At this, the court extended judicial remand of the accused for one day and ordered police to produce them on August 19.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI workers on charges of setting police vehicles on fire near Rahat Bakery in Cantt area, during May-9 riots. Abdul Rehman, Amjad Khan, Muhammad Zahid, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Qasim, Mehmood Arshad, Azeem Ali, Manan Ahmad, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Tufail and others were nominated as accused.

