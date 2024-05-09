Open Menu

May 9 Very Sad, Unbearable Incident In Country's History: Livestock Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM

May 9 very sad, unbearable incident in country's history: Livestock Minister

Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Thursday said that the May 9 incident was a very sad and unbearable incident in the history of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Thursday said that the May 9 incident was a very sad and unbearable incident in the history of the country.

In a statement regarding the May 9 incident issued here, he said that the May 9 was a dark day in the history of Pakistan and it had never happened in the history of the country that anti-national elements damaged public, private, historical and military properties.

Those miscreants who brought the country into disrepute should be severely punished, he said.

The Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that on May 9, the manner in which they tried to damage the peace and order of the country saying that it was never found in the history of the country and this incident was a big conspiracy against the country.

An attempt was made to please Pakistan's enemies and its foreign masters with such a terrorist act, he noted.

He further said that the nation was united even today and such conspiracies against the country were thwarted forever and these were national institutions due to which the country was stable.

He said that if these institutions were not there, our situation would have been more dangerous than Syria, Iraq and Palestine.

The provincial minister said that the entire nation was with the Pakistan Army and deeply appreciated the sacrifices of the armed forces saying that we strongly condemned any kind of action against security forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Balochistan Army Syria Palestine Iraq May Sad

Recent Stories

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal inj ..

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11

4 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culp ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits

4 minutes ago
 No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attack ..

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

4 minutes ago
 Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in countr ..

Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history

4 minutes ago
 Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan C ..

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..

10 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

13 minutes ago
 Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recr ..

Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

13 minutes ago
 All possible relief being provided to police pers ..

All possible relief being provided to police personnel

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab provides house to family of another mar ..

IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers amo ..

Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation ..

Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan