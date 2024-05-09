Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Thursday said that the May 9 incident was a very sad and unbearable incident in the history of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Thursday said that the May 9 incident was a very sad and unbearable incident in the history of the country.

In a statement regarding the May 9 incident issued here, he said that the May 9 was a dark day in the history of Pakistan and it had never happened in the history of the country that anti-national elements damaged public, private, historical and military properties.

Those miscreants who brought the country into disrepute should be severely punished, he said.

The Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that on May 9, the manner in which they tried to damage the peace and order of the country saying that it was never found in the history of the country and this incident was a big conspiracy against the country.

An attempt was made to please Pakistan's enemies and its foreign masters with such a terrorist act, he noted.

He further said that the nation was united even today and such conspiracies against the country were thwarted forever and these were national institutions due to which the country was stable.

He said that if these institutions were not there, our situation would have been more dangerous than Syria, Iraq and Palestine.

The provincial minister said that the entire nation was with the Pakistan Army and deeply appreciated the sacrifices of the armed forces saying that we strongly condemned any kind of action against security forces.