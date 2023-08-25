Open Menu

May-9 Violence: ATC Allows Police To Further Interrogate Several PTI Leaders, Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 08:49 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday allowed police to further interrogate several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in five cases related to May-9 violence, after addition of new offences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday allowed police to further interrogate several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in five cases related to May-9 violence, after addition of new offences.

The investigation officers had filed applications before the court, saying that Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ijaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jameel. Usman Siiddiqui, Muhammad Irfan, Waqar Bashir, Riaz Hussain, Rana Tanvir, Iftikhar Ahmad, Hanif Masih, Zulfiqar Ali and Arslan were nominated in cases registered by Sarwar Road and Gulberg police in connection with May-9 violence.

The officers submitted that they needed to further interrogate the accused after addition of offences under Section 131( Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) , 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 146 (Rioting) and others of Pakistan Penal Code in the cases. They pleaded with the court to grant permission to further interrogate the accused who were confined in jail.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar accepted the applications and granted permission to further interrogate the accused.

