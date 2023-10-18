May-9 violence: ATC dismisses bail petitions of two accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of two accused involved in cases related to May-9 violence.

The court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of accused Fahmida Begum and Abdul Hameed in cases of attack on Askari Tower and torching a container respectively.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused after hearing detailed arguments of prosecution and defence.

The Gulberg and Naseerabad police had registered cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under sections of Anti-terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code over attacking Askari Tower and torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence.