May-9 Violence: ATC Dismisses Bail Petitions Of Two Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:35 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of two accused involved in cases related to May-9 violence

The court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of accused Fahmida Begum and Abdul Hameed in cases of attack on Askari Tower and torching a container respectively.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused after hearing detailed arguments of prosecution and defence.

The Gulberg and Naseerabad police had registered cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under sections of Anti-terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code over attacking Askari Tower and torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence.

