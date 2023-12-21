May-9 violence: ATC dismisses bail pleas of Dr Yasmin Rashid in 2 cases over non-prosecution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in two cases related to May-9 violence, over non-prosecution.

The court dismissed the bail applications in cases of attacking Askari Tower and torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk for non-prosecution on account of continued absence of counsel.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the post-arrest bail applications filed by the PTI leader in the cases.

The Gulberg and Sarwar Road police had registered cases against Dr Yasmin Rashid and other PTI leaders on charges of attacking Askari Tower and torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk respectively, during May-9 violence.

Meanwhile, another ATC sought arguments from prosecution on a post-arrest bail application filed by Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of torching police vehicles.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail plea of the PTI leader and adjourned the matter till January 8.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin and other PTI leaders on charges of torching police vehicles.