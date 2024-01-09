Open Menu

May-9 Violence: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan Till Feb 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 09:07 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, till February 10 in cases related to May-9 violence

The court ordered the accused to join the investigations and also sought a report from investigation officer, on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of both sisters, who also appeared in the course of proceedings and marked their attendance.

Both sisters had obtained bail in 4 cases including attack on Jinnah House and torching a container at Kalma Chowk.

