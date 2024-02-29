May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted interim bail till March 7 to absconding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hafiz Farhat Abbas in cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted interim bail till March 7 to absconding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hafiz Farhat Abbas in cases related to May-9 violence.

The court granted bail to the PTI leader in nine cases including attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the PTI leader, who also appeared in the court.

The petitioner's counsel argued that his client was implicated in May-9 cases and had been declared proclaimed offender. He submitted that his client was hiding due to fear of arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client for proving innocence.