May-9 Violence: ATC Initiates Proceedings To Declare 15 Accused As POs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2023 | 08:49 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday initiated the proceedings of declaring 15 accused, including Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mussarat Cheema and Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, as proclaimed offenders (POs) in three cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :

The court directed for publishing a proclamation in the newspapers for the appearance of the accused.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan initiated the process on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The police had requested the court to initiate the process of declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders. It submitted that the accused had not joined the investigation and judicial proceedings despite the issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants in cases of attacking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during the May 9 riots.

