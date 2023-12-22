Open Menu

May-9 Violence: ATC Remands 7 Accused In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

May-9 violence: ATC remands 7 accused in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over seven accused to police on 11-day physical remand in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Yar Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Hamza Sohail, Usman Aslam, Zareef Khan, Bilal Zulifqar and Farhan Aziz before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after an identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted a report and stated that the accused had been identified in the identification process and pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.

The court allowed the request and handed over the accused to police on 11-day physical remand. The court also ordered the police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term, on January 2.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during May-9 violence.

