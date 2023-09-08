Open Menu

May 9 Violence: ATC Remands 8 Accused In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over eight accused, involved in the Askari Tower attack case, to police on 6-day physical remand

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Irfan Ahmad, Yar Gul, Raja Samiullah, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab Ansari, Muhammad Umar and Mirza Arslan Baig, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification process.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the case but they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

He submitted that after arrest, the accused were sent to jail for identification, wherein they had been identified. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court allowed the plea and handed over the accused to police on 6-day physical remand. The court directed the police for producing the accused on the expiry of the remand term, September 14.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 violence.

