May-9 violence: ATC sends 10 accused to jail for identification

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent 10 accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case related to the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent 10 accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case related to the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the Gulberg police produced the accused, Altaf Hussain, Abdul Ghani, Muhammad Ahmad Ali, Zeshan Liaqat, Muhammad Abdullah, Ahmad Hassan, Saad, Ghulam Qasim, Adnan Hussain and Rafique Khan with covered faces.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in torching vehicles in Gulberg and requested the court to send them to jail for identification parade.

However, the defence counsel argued that the accused had been arrested after their release on bail in the Askari Tower attack case. He pleaded with the court to release his clients.

At this, the court observed that completion of investigations was mandatory and sent the accused to jail for identification parade on 7-day judicial remand. The court sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.