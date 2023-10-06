May-9 violence: ATC sends 4 accused to jail for identification process

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent four accused to jail on five-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent four accused to jail on five-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case related to May-9 violence.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Riaz Hussain, Muhammad Akbar, Irfan Jameel and Muhammad Owais before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer argued before the court that the accused was involved in torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantt area. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and ordered for completing the identification process by October 11.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and leaders over torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during May-9 violence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had arrested the accused in the case after they obtained post-arrest bail in Askari Tower attack and other cases.

