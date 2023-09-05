Open Menu

May-9 Violence: ATC Sends 81 PTI Leaders, Workers To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 81 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers to jail on judicial remand in cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 81 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers to jail on judicial remand in cases related to May-9 violence.

Earlier, the police produced 77 accused, including former MNA Aalia Hamza, fashion designer Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Ambreen, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their second physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, after addition of new offences.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused as investigation related to new offences could not be completed.

However, the court turned down the request, adding that it had already granted twice physical remand of the accused after the addition of new offences in the case.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered to produce them on September 19. The court also ordered police to file a challan of the case.

Meanwhile, the court also sent the PTI leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and another to jail on 14-day judicial remand in three cases, including attack on Shadman police station.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before the court on expiry of their second physical remand term. The investigation officers pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused as investigation related to new offences could not be completed.

However, the court turned down the request, adding that it had already granted twice physical remand of the accused after the addition of new offences in the case.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered to produce them on September 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting).

