May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in 2 cases

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday reserved verdict on bail petitions filed by fashion designer Khadija Shah in cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday reserved verdict on bail petitions filed by fashion designer Khadija Shah in cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the bail petitions filed by the accused fashion designer.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that investigations had been completed in both cases and physical custody of his client was no longer required by the police. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. He also submitted that the trial court had dismissed bail petitions of his client in both cases, and requested to set aside the trial court verdict.

However, Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah opposed the bail petitions. He submitted that Khadija Shah had been accused of chanting anti-state slogans and inciting people at the occasion. He submitted that the accused was not nominated in both cases, in response to a court query.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, reserved its verdict on the bail petitions filed by the accused.

The Sarwar Road and Gulberg police had registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Jinnah House and Askari Tower during May-9 violence.