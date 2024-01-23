Open Menu

May-9 Violence: LHC Restores Pre-arrest Bail Of PTI Founder In 7 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 09:48 PM

May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restored the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in seven cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restored the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in seven cases related to May-9 violence.

The two-member bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, announced the verdict while allowing a petition filed by the PTI founder against the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail in cases of May-9 violent protests, including an attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore’s corps commander.

During the proceedings, the PTI founder's counsel argued before the bench that his client used to appear in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) before his arrest in Toshakhana case and arguments had also been completed in some bail applications. He submitted that the ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bail in the cases over non-prosecution whereas it should have decided the applications on merit.

He submitted that the ATC should have summoned his client from jail in connection with the bail applications. He pleaded with the court to set aside the verdict of the ATC.

However, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah opposed the plea, saying that the PTI founder was convicted and he was arrested as per law. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, it announced the verdict and restored the pre-arrest bail of the PTI founder in the cases and directed the trial court to mark the attendance through video link and decide the applications.

On August 11 last year, the ATC had dismissed the PTI founder’s bail applications for non prosecution.

