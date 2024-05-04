May 9 Was A Planned Conspiracy: Khawaja Asif
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that military installations and properties were attacked under a planned conspiracy of a political party on May 9
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that military installations and properties were attacked under a planned conspiracy of a political party on May 9.
Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said the Corps Commander House Lahore, Mianwali Air Base and GHQ Rawalpindi were attacked under a plan. "There have been differences of political parties with the establishment throughout our history and it was expressed from time to time. However, it was the first time that a political party expressed its anger after a vote of no-confidence was passed against it," he added.
He said, "The evidence was recorded by the media in the form of videos and hundreds of people were arrested and it was a day in which the red line was crossed. Ideological and political differences have their place but one political party decided all the targets under joint planning with its leadership. The way these people reached Lahore, Mianwali and Rawalpindi without any hindrance was a huge conspiracy against the integrity of Pakistan and against the forces of Pakistan. The party leader demanded sacrifices from workers and asked them to attack the military installations, martyrs' memorials, but the workers were abandoned in difficult times. Some of them have been punished by terrorism courts and some cases are pending.
"
He said that attempts were made to destabilize national institutions and all methods were tried that no one had dared before in the 75-year history of Pakistan. "Even India, Pakistan's worst enemy, could not attack Pakistan with such boldness till date. There is a contradiction in the leadership of the political party which attacked the military installations. Yesterday, they formed a three-member committee and said that they will negotiate only with the Army Chief and the ISI DG. They made a small amendment that they will negotiate with all political parties except three parties. If they have to hold selected negotiations, the failure is decided from the first day," he added.
He said, "I am a supporter a national dialogue in which the judiciary, establishment, political parties and other power structures are also present and the problems of the country and the people should be resolved. If there are negotiations, all stakeholders should be included. The head of the party, who tried to rebel against the Army, also used abusive language against JUI head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. But now they are asking for negotiations. There is no principle in Imran Khan's politics and statements. The May 9 incident will also be discussed in the National Assembly."
