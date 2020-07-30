UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

May Allah Protect Humanity From Pandemic, Calamity: Hajj Sermon

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:01 PM

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity: Hajj Sermon

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman Al Mannieh delivered Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat, urging Muslims to observe Taqwa that it is the injunction that Allah gave all former and later generations.

MECCA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Chanting "Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik”, Masked pilgrims entered Maidan-e-Arafat on Thursday to supplicate for the atonement of their sins and hoping for the acceptance of their Haj pilgrimage.

The global coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year's pilgrimage, which last year drew 2.5 million Muslims from across the world to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon nearly 1,400 years ago.

They listened to Hajj sermon delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman Al Mannieh.

Delivering Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat, Imam Sahib urged Muslims to observe Taqwa. Observing Taqwa is the injunction that Allah gave all former and later generations.

He said Allah always has complete knowledge and the Allah not be worshipped in any ways.

So, its important for Muslims to be away from Biddaa't. Imam Sahib said every worship and sacrifice should be for Allah only. Sheikh Abdullah said difficulties and hardships of life is actually test for human beings. For every hardship there is happiness afterward from Allah.

Allah instructed for harmony and cooperation among fellow beings.

He said Allah also forbids from immortality and sins. Islam's teaching prohibits transgressions from others. islam warns against extravagance. Allah has permitted trade and forbidden usury.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stressed to follow the path of Allah and Quran and doing so is better path.

He said that all Muslim around the world should follow precautionary measures to stop spread of epidemic according to teachings of the Holy Prophet as he prohibited us to go those places where epidemic exists. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman prayed May Allah protect humanity from Pandemic and calamity. He said Islam teaches us brotherhood to love to each other and ensure justice in the society. Pilgrims performed Zuhr and Asr prayers, shortened and joined together.

The Hujjaj will stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah. After Azaan-e-Maghrib, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky. Pebbles for casting away evil the next morning, that are usually picked up by pilgrims from Muzdalifah will be sterilized this year and bagged ahead of time. After offering Fajr prayer at Muzdalfa, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

Related Topics

World Hajj May Prayer Muslim All From Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan can’t progress with existing NAB laws, ..

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

48 minutes ago

Govt asked to declare Aug 5 as black day, said Reh ..

37 seconds ago

Peskov Says Russian Media Should Not Depend on Wes ..

38 seconds ago

Ukraine May Seek Extradition of Detained Russians ..

40 seconds ago

Security plan finalised for Eid-Ul-Azha

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.