May Eid brings peace, stability, prosperity in country: Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President Khurram Sherzaman while congratulating the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, prayed that may Eid brings peace and prosperity to the entire world especially the Muslim world.

In his message issued on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the President PTI Karachi Division said on the occasion of Eid, people should perform Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi while observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said people should also remember the needy and deserving people in their happiness on the occasion of Eid.