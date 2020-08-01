UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

May Eid Brings Peace, Stability, Prosperity In Country: Khurram Sher Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:30 PM

May Eid brings peace, stability, prosperity in country: Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President Khurram Sherzaman while congratulating the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, prayed that may Eid brings peace and prosperity to the entire world especially the Muslim world.

In his message issued on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the President PTI Karachi Division said on the occasion of Eid, people should perform Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi while observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said people should also remember the needy and deserving people in their happiness on the occasion of Eid.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World May Muslim

Recent Stories

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

35 minutes ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

1 hour ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-1 ..

3 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.