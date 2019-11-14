UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

May God Give Maulana Fazl Ability To Make Good Decision For The Country: Firdous Ashiq Awan Prays For JUI-F Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:15 PM

May God give Maulana Fazl ability to make good decision for the country: Firdous Ashiq awan prays for JUI-F Chief

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the JUI-F's Plan-B would also be fail like its Azadi March in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) In a reaction to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's Plan-B, Advisor to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said she was praying God to give Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman an ability to make such decision that were connected with the country's development.

She expressed these views while talking to media soon after her apperance before the Islamabad High Court in contempt of court case.

"Maulana Fazl used the innocent people just to topple the government," said Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that "It is very sad that he used wishes of innocent workers as fuel for his personal goals,". She also commented on the departure of Maulana Fazl and his announcement to end his Azadi March.

She recited urdu verse while referring to Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman: "Bare Be Abro ho kr ham tere kochay se niklay,". Firdous Ashiq awan also predicted that the JUI-F's plan be would fail just like the first episode of the protest.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman ended his Azadi March yesterday evening and his party leader Maulana Ata made an announcement that a countrywide protests would be launched against the government.

Earlier, the PPP categorically said that it would not allow the JUI-F to stage and expand its protest in Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the blockage of roads and highways would never be allowed when he asked about the proposed plan of the JUI-F.

"It will never be allowed," said the minister while responding to a question that what the government was going to do with the proposed plan of JUI-F.

"It is the prime duty of the government to ensure smooth workig of the daily routines and business with due security and protection," he further said, adding that "It would not be allowed if any individul or grouup plans to take to the streets, blocks the roads and puts hurdles in the way of people,".

Initially, the PPP supported the JUI-F's protest but said it would never support JUI-F's plan of blockage of roads.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Contempt Of Court Information Minister Business Azadi March Firdous Ashiq Awan Ho Islamabad High Court God Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Redefine viewing experience with the new Infinix S ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC launches major rig fleet expansion programme ..

30 minutes ago

Batch Production of Russia's Light Aircraft to Rep ..

6 minutes ago

Morales Asks UN, Europe, Catholic Church to Aid Pe ..

6 minutes ago

PPP says it will never allow JUI-F's protest in Si ..

59 minutes ago

S. Korea hosts int'l forum on partnerships with AS ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.