May God give Maulana Fazl ability to make good decision for the country: Firdous Ashiq awan prays for JUI-F Chief

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the JUI-F's Plan-B would also be fail like its Azadi March in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) In a reaction to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's Plan-B, Advisor to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said she was praying God to give Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman an ability to make such decision that were connected with the country's development.

She expressed these views while talking to media soon after her apperance before the Islamabad High Court in contempt of court case.

"Maulana Fazl used the innocent people just to topple the government," said Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that "It is very sad that he used wishes of innocent workers as fuel for his personal goals,". She also commented on the departure of Maulana Fazl and his announcement to end his Azadi March.

She recited urdu verse while referring to Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman: "Bare Be Abro ho kr ham tere kochay se niklay,". Firdous Ashiq awan also predicted that the JUI-F's plan be would fail just like the first episode of the protest.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman ended his Azadi March yesterday evening and his party leader Maulana Ata made an announcement that a countrywide protests would be launched against the government.

Earlier, the PPP categorically said that it would not allow the JUI-F to stage and expand its protest in Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the blockage of roads and highways would never be allowed when he asked about the proposed plan of the JUI-F.

"It will never be allowed," said the minister while responding to a question that what the government was going to do with the proposed plan of JUI-F.

"It is the prime duty of the government to ensure smooth workig of the daily routines and business with due security and protection," he further said, adding that "It would not be allowed if any individul or grouup plans to take to the streets, blocks the roads and puts hurdles in the way of people,".

Initially, the PPP supported the JUI-F's protest but said it would never support JUI-F's plan of blockage of roads.