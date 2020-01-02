(@fidahassanain)

TikTok girl Hareem Shah’s father Syed Zarar Hussain says Hareem Shah was given Islamic education, taught at Al-Huda International but she turned astray, hopes that perhaps one day she will be back on right track. Zarar Hussain, who was looking depressed, apologized every person who got hurt by the act of his daughter.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2020) “I have no words to express the pain my family, friends and other respectable people in the vicinity have gone through due to Hareem shah—whom I made an “Alima” (religous-scholar) but she turned astray—and this is what I could do as a father,” said Syed Zarar Hussain Shah—the father of Hareem Shah—the girl who got fame through TikTok here on Thursday.

In an eye-opening video message on social media, Syed Zarar Hussain Shah was looking heart-broken, depressed and helpless over what his daughter Hareem Shah—whose original name is Fizza Hussain, has gained for him.

“Adal-o-Insaaf Hashar pe Maqoof ni—Zindagni Khud he gunahun ki Saza deti hey,”—The day of the judgement is not the only day when the justice will be done –as the life itself gives punishment over the wrong deeds,” he read a poetic verse to explain his own bad-luck.

He said they took part in “Jihad” and the people in the area used to respect them but perhaps it was due to any sin he had committed in the past.

“I never hurt anyone ever in my entire life but I feel that perhaps it is happening with all of our family because of a “Baddua”—(curse) given by my father as once he got angry with me but I immediately surrendered myself before my father,” Syed Zarar Hussain Shah cried.

“I made her religious scholar and got her education from Al-Huda International but what she (Hareem Shah) did in return is something whcih crossed all limits,” he further said.

He said he was equally painful with all his family members, friends and all respectable people for what damage she caused to their reputation. He said he was also concerned over the loss to the national respect and dignity due to Hareem Shah.

“May she turn again Fizza Hussain from Hareem Shah,” he prayed while seeking forgiveness from Almighty Allah and the public at large. “Hareem Shah got good marks from Taleem ul Quran of Al-Huda International and got her education from top and good educational institutions,”.

Hareem Shah, he said, is religious scholar but sad that it is not for the first time as in the past many renowned people turned astray. He said he believed in Almighty Allah and his blessings that she would be on the right way.

Two days ago, Tiktok girl Hareem Shah—who is currently in Baku city of Azerbaijan with her friend Sandal Khattak, said that he would fly to Canada and was not coming back to Pakistan for time being.

Syed Zarrar Hussain said people knew him what kind of person he was but he was painful and sought apology from all people in his area and from across the country.