The NAB court allowed exemption to Nawaz Sharif from appearance in Chaudhary Sugar mills case and adjourned hearing till Nov 22.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz expressed serious concerns about health of her father Nawaz Sharif saying that he should go abroad for his medical treatment.

Maryam Nawaz did not answer to a question that whether her father Nawaz Sharif was going abroad for treatment.

However, she said, he should go abroad for his streatment because his health condition was very critical. She expressed these views during her appearance before an accountability court in Lahore.

Earlier, the court accepted plea of Nawaz Sharif seeking exemption from the court proceeding in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and adjourned the hearing until Nov 22.

It was said in Nawaz Sharif's applicatiton that he was ill and the facilities of ICU were being provided to him at home and Nawaz Sharif is only shifted to Sharif family medical hospital from his home in adjacent Therefore, it was pleaded, he be granted exemption from appearance in the court.

However, the NAB's prosecutor opposed the application saying that Nawaz Sharif was at home and not at the hospital. He also said that the hospital's certificate was also not annexed with his application and therefore, the application should be rejected.



Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz asked the judge that why the NAB officials were getting her signature on a paper on which he said that they did so because if she failed to come up they could arrest her guarantor.

On it, Maryam Nawaz said that she appeared before the court following the court orders and how was it possible for her not to come when the court had ordered her for personal apperance. However, the counsel of Maryam Nawaz said that the accused could be given exemption till the start of trial.

The NAB, he said, could not submit challan in the case and before challan, the accused could be given exemption from appearance.

"The NAB officials have not spoken about the reference which is still pending," said the counsel for Maryam Nawaz.

However, the NAB's prosecutor said that the accused should appear in the court even after the bail.

At this, the judge observed that every person coming to his court would be dealt equally under the law.

However, the court accepted Nawaz Sharif's plea for exemption from appearance in the case and adjourned the hearing until Nov 22 for further arguments on this point that whether the accused could be given exemption before start of the proper trial.



It may be mentioned here that both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are on bail in Chaudhary Sugar mills case.