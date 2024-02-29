Mayo Hospital's Emergency Services Improve After CM's Notice
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expedited provision of essential equipment to Mayo Hospital's emergency department
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expedited provision of essential equipment to Mayo Hospital's emergency department.
Responding to the urgent pleas of patients and their attendants, she swiftly issued orders for acquisition of new stretchers and wheelchairs. The initiative, announced in a handout on Thursday, aimed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of emergency care services.
In alignment with her vision for inclusive facilities, Maryam ordered for establishment of a dedicated prayer area exclusively for female doctors and staff within the emergency block.
The step underscored her dedication to ensuring a supportive and accommodating environment for all healthcare professionals.
The prompt action taken by CM Maryam Nawaz reflected her unwavering dedication to improving healthcare services and addressing the needs of the public. This move is poised to significantly enhance the capacity and quality of emergency care at Mayo Hospital, benefiting countless patients in need.
