Open Menu

Mayo Hospital's Emergency Services Improve After CM's Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Mayo Hospital's emergency services improve after CM's notice

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expedited provision of essential equipment to Mayo Hospital's emergency department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expedited provision of essential equipment to Mayo Hospital's emergency department.

Responding to the urgent pleas of patients and their attendants, she swiftly issued orders for acquisition of new stretchers and wheelchairs. The initiative, announced in a handout on Thursday, aimed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of emergency care services.

In alignment with her vision for inclusive facilities, Maryam ordered for establishment of a dedicated prayer area exclusively for female doctors and staff within the emergency block.

The step underscored her dedication to ensuring a supportive and accommodating environment for all healthcare professionals.

The prompt action taken by CM Maryam Nawaz reflected her unwavering dedication to improving healthcare services and addressing the needs of the public. This move is poised to significantly enhance the capacity and quality of emergency care at Mayo Hospital, benefiting countless patients in need.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Prayer All

Recent Stories

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

17 minutes ago
 HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF

HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF

15 minutes ago
 SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meeti ..

SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders

15 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores

15 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

16 minutes ago
 WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand ..

WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams

16 minutes ago
Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, he ..

Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

15 minutes ago
 KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the hou ..

KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the house effectively

15 minutes ago
 SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes

SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes

15 minutes ago
 Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28

Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28

15 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Educ ..

Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan