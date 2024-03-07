Mayor Abbottabad, CEO WSSCA Visit Solid Waste Dumping Ground
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Mayor of Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi, along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSDA) Engineer Rehan Yousaf, paid a visit to the Solid Waste Dumping Ground Salhad.
As part of the Spring 2024 tree plantation campaign initiated by WSSCA Abbottabad, Mayor Sardar Shuja Nabi and CEO Rehan Yousaf participated in tree planting activities.
A total of 1200 trees including poler, pine, gum, and chir pine were planted by WSSCA Abbottabad within and around the Solid Waste Dumping Ground as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign.
During the visit, Deputy Manager of Solid Waste Management, Engineer Wasif Mansoor, briefed Mayor Sardar Shuja Nabi and CEO Engineer Rehan Yousaf regarding the measures taken in response to the decision of the Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court concerning the Solid Waste Dumping Ground.
