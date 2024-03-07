Open Menu

Mayor Abbottabad, CEO WSSCA Visit Solid Waste Dumping Ground

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Mayor Abbottabad, CEO WSSCA visit solid waste dumping ground

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Mayor of Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi, along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSDA) Engineer Rehan Yousaf, paid a visit to the Solid Waste Dumping Ground Salhad.

As part of the Spring 2024 tree plantation campaign initiated by WSSCA Abbottabad, Mayor Sardar Shuja Nabi and CEO Rehan Yousaf participated in tree planting activities.

A total of 1200 trees including poler, pine, gum, and chir pine were planted by WSSCA Abbottabad within and around the Solid Waste Dumping Ground as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

During the visit, Deputy Manager of Solid Waste Management, Engineer Wasif Mansoor, briefed Mayor Sardar Shuja Nabi and CEO Engineer Rehan Yousaf regarding the measures taken in response to the decision of the Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court concerning the Solid Waste Dumping Ground.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Water Company Visit

Recent Stories

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

25 minutes ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

12 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

12 hours ago
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

12 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

12 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

12 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

12 hours ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

12 hours ago
 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan