Mayor announces amenities for St. John Girls School

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has said that education plays a frontline role in the uplift of nations and no country could prosper without imparting quality education to its students.

Talking at the annual prize distribution ceremony of St. John Vianney School here on Monday, Mayor Zubair Ali said St. John school had a bright history of serving the education sector. He said his father, Haji Ghlam Ali, also studied here and it was an honour for the school that one of its students was today the governor of the province.

He said his father after taking charge of the governorship paid a visit to this school. Mayor Zubair expressed his displeasure over the current situation of the school and vowed that he would do his utmost to revive the lost glory of this school.

On the occasion, he said the school building would be renovated and improper electricity fittings in the school would be upgraded.

Zubair also announced three electric coolers, a solar system, the provision of new furniture, lights, and 10 sewing machines for female students and other missing facilities for the school.

He lauded the school principal and teachers for maintaining the quality of education despite limited resources. At the request of the minority member of Metropolitan, Pervaiz Iqbal, the mayor directed the officials of metropolitan to provide the announced facilities to the schools at the earliest.

On arrival at the school, the mayor was welcomed by the school principal, Sister Rozi while Father Tariq Mehmood and Minority Member Pervaiz Iqbal were also present.

Father Tariq thanked the mayor for sparing his precious time for the well-being of the St. John school, its staff and students.