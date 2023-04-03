UrduPoint.com

Mayor Announces Amenities For St. John Girls School

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Mayor announces amenities for St. John Girls School

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has said that education plays a frontline role in the uplift of nations and no country could prosper without imparting quality education to its students.

Talking at the annual prize distribution ceremony of St. John Vianney School here on Monday, Mayor Zubair Ali said St. John school had a bright history of serving the education sector. He said his father, Haji Ghlam Ali, also studied here and it was an honour for the school that one of its students was today the governor of the province.

He said his father after taking charge of the governorship paid a visit to this school. Mayor Zubair expressed his displeasure over the current situation of the school and vowed that he would do his utmost to revive the lost glory of this school.

On the occasion, he said the school building would be renovated and improper electricity fittings in the school would be upgraded.

Zubair also announced three electric coolers, a solar system, the provision of new furniture, lights, and 10 sewing machines for female students and other missing facilities for the school.

He lauded the school principal and teachers for maintaining the quality of education despite limited resources. At the request of the minority member of Metropolitan, Pervaiz Iqbal, the mayor directed the officials of metropolitan to provide the announced facilities to the schools at the earliest.

On arrival at the school, the mayor was welcomed by the school principal, Sister Rozi while Father Tariq Mehmood and Minority Member Pervaiz Iqbal were also present.

Father Tariq thanked the mayor for sparing his precious time for the well-being of the St. John school, its staff and students.

Related Topics

Peshawar Governor Electricity Education Minority Visit

Recent Stories

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

2 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

3 minutes ago
 Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

24 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

32 minutes ago
 Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: ..

Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: Judicial Department

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 ..

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.