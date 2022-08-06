Mayor announces establishment of two rehabilitation centers for drug addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali here on Saturday announced establishment of two rehabilitation centers for treatment of drug addicts aiming to make them useful citizens of the society.

Addressing a ceremony during his visit to Al-Khidmat Hospital at Nishtarabad, the Mayor said that our immediate goal was to maintain a drug-free society and steps were underway to achieve the target.

He said two new drug rehabilitation centers would be established in Kohati and Nishtarabad and work on it would be started soon.

Haji Zubair said that it was our prime responsibility to serve for the sake of our country and to create awareness among youth about addiction side effects so that more and more people can be saved from addiction.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation has always rendered matchless sacrifices during calamities and disasters and played an important role in emergencies.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Provincial President Khalid Waqas said that the foundation was at forefront of serving public and providing treatment to drug addicts.

Later, Mayor inquired about health of drug addicts who were under treatment in Al-Khidmat Foundation and also announced all kinds of support to them.