Mayor Announces Installation Of CCTV Cameras In City

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Monday announced the installation of CCTV cameras to overcome robberies incidents in the city

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Monday announced the installation of CCTV cameras to overcome robberies incidents in the city.

He made this announcement while addressing an open court at Panch Katah Chowk wherein the people complained of increase in robbery incidents.

On this occasion, Zareef Khan of Passport Department, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Imran Khan, Director East, Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Yakatoot, Allauddin and representatives of other departments were also present.

On this occasion, the people highlighted problems relating to drainage, cleanliness, law & order, issuance of domicile certificates, passports and other departments.

The City Mayor noted the problems of the people and contacted the authorities concerned for their immediate resolution.

Haji Zubair Ali directed the authorities of Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) Peshawar for guaranteeing cleanliness in the locality and also directed the ADC Peshawar to simplify the issuance of domicile certificates to facilitate the people.

Similarly, he said that problems relating to issuance of passports have also been abolished and now the applicant should take all necessary documents to get a passport within the stipulated time period.

He said that the aims and objectives of holding open courts is the resolution of the problems of the people at their doorstep and let the people get the benefits of the local government system.

He urged the people to inform him about their problems directly to resolve them with immediate effect.

