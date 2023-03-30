UrduPoint.com

Mayor Announces Long Awaited Facilities For Girls' College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Mayor announces long awaited facilities for girls' college

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali on Thursday announced solar panels, pick and drop facility for lecturers, new buses for the college students, new furniture for the hall and promotions for the lectures and teachers of City District Government College for Girls, working under the Capital Metropolitan Government.

He said the long-awaited demands of the college have been fulfilled to some extent today adding that in the next year's budget of Capital Metropolitan a record amount would be allocated for the promotion of education. He said students and teachers, showing distinctive results will be highly encouraged.

Addressing the Annual Day function at City District Government College for Girls here as chief guest the Mayor congratulated the position holder students and best results showing professors and teachers besides the clerical staff and class four employees and presented them prizes.

On the demand of college administration, the Mayor announced modern solar panels, pick and drop facility for teaching staff, new buses for students and furniture for the college hall. He also announced Rs 100000 on holding a successful exhibition by the Science and Home Economics Department.

On the occasion Mayor Zubair Ali also fulfilled the long-standing demand of teachers and professors and announced promotions for them. During the function the college students also presented tableaus and national songs with regard to the Pakistan Day.

