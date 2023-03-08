UrduPoint.com

Mayor Announces Provision Of Furniture To Municipal Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Mayor announces provision of furniture to municipal colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday announced to provide furniture to three municipal colleges of the city and said that efforts would be made to improve facilities for students in educational institutions.

He was addressing a ceremony that was held in Municipal College Shahi Bagh to start the provision of needed furniture in municipal colleges. Director of Administration Muhammad Awais and former Nazim, Razaullah Chagarmati were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the city mayor said that budget allocation for education would be increased to facilitate students.

"They are assets of our nation," he stressed.

He said that the importance of education could not be undermined in the current era of development and added that students must focus their energies on their personal development while abiding by principles of morality and decency.

He also advised students to respect their elders and explore new opportunities for growth by venturing into new fields of modern technology and science.

