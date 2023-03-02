UrduPoint.com

Mayor Announces Road Lights, Wheelchairs For Islamia College

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Mayor announces road lights, wheelchairs for Islamia College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday announced to provide ten wheelchairs for students with disabilities and the installation of 50 road lights in Islamia College Peshawar.

He also announced the provision of five electric pumps and bricks and blocks for the construction of the courtyard in the Tribal Mosque.

He made these announcements during his visit to the Islamia College here, where he also planted a sapling in the college in connection with the tree plantation drive.

On the occasion, the city mayor highlighted the significance of educated youth for the progress and prosperity of the country and assured of all possible cooperation and help to students.

He urged the students to explore their innate capabilities and come forward to serve the country. He also advised them to learn the virtues of patience, mutual respect and morality for their personal growth.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Gul Majeed, Chief Proctor, Saleem-ur-Rehman and faculty members were present.

