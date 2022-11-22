Mayor announces Rs 1.5 mln for renovation, construction in Spin Jumat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday announced Rs 1.5 million for renovation, improvement of sewage system and needed construction work in Spin Jumat (Mosque).

Addressing a press conference after attending a meeting with elders of the area, he said that district administration should refrain from adopting a political stance regarding properties that are in domain of metropolitan.

He feared that wrong handling of the matter would aggravate the situation and said that an inquiry would be conducted for using the name of Auqaf Departemnt relating to Spin Jumat.

He also highlighted the role of Khalil Tribe in donating land for the mosque and said that Spin Jumat would be protected and politicking would not be allowed on the matter. He said that mishandling of the situation would create confrontation between people and public institutions.

On the occasion, he announced Rs 1.5 million for renovation, construction work and improvement of sewage system in the Spin Jumat.