UrduPoint.com

Mayor Announces Rs 1.5 Mln For Renovation, Construction In Spin Jumat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Mayor announces Rs 1.5 mln for renovation, construction in Spin Jumat

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday announced Rs 1.5 million for renovation, improvement of sewage system and needed construction work in Spin Jumat (Mosque).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday announced Rs 1.5 million for renovation, improvement of sewage system and needed construction work in Spin Jumat (Mosque).

Addressing a press conference after attending a meeting with elders of the area, he said that district administration should refrain from adopting a political stance regarding properties that are in domain of metropolitan.

He feared that wrong handling of the matter would aggravate the situation and said that an inquiry would be conducted for using the name of Auqaf Departemnt relating to Spin Jumat.

He also highlighted the role of Khalil Tribe in donating land for the mosque and said that Spin Jumat would be protected and politicking would not be allowed on the matter. He said that mishandling of the situation would create confrontation between people and public institutions.

On the occasion, he announced Rs 1.5 million for renovation, construction work and improvement of sewage system in the Spin Jumat.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mosque From Million

Recent Stories

FJWU symposium terms Climate Change a security ris ..

FJWU symposium terms Climate Change a security risk

56 seconds ago
 Registration of votes facility extended to assista ..

Registration of votes facility extended to assistant registration offices

58 seconds ago
 Investors, businessmen being provided maximum faci ..

Investors, businessmen being provided maximum facilities: Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears Nayab Umtani's family murder c ..

Supreme Court hears Nayab Umtani's family murder case

3 minutes ago
 USAID Pakistan Mission director, Punjab CM agrees ..

USAID Pakistan Mission director, Punjab CM agrees on enhancing development partn ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes Additional Sanctions on Belarusian ..

Canada Imposes Additional Sanctions on Belarusian Officials, Companies - Global ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.