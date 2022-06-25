UrduPoint.com

Mayor Announces Sports Festival In Afridiabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Mayor announces sports festival in Afridiabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor of provincial metropolis Haji Zubair Ali on Saturday announced installation of a new tube-well in neighborhood council (NC)-50 Rasheed Ghari and organizing of a sports festival in NC-51 Afridiabad.

The announcement was made during two separate khuli katchehris held here aiming to address the problems of the people at their doorstep. Addressing the katchehris, Haji Zubair Ali said that serving the masses was his mission and all the facilities would be provided to area people at all cost.

He directed Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) focal person Muhammad Jamal to conduct a survey for laying another gas pipeline in the area.

He also directed PESCO authorities to remove power lines from the houses of the residents and to power load-shedding as per schedule.

He said that steps were underway for establishment of medical dispensary and providing free-of-cost medicines to deserving people. He said that youth would be provided sports equipment to promote healthy activities among them.

Haji Zubair said that surveillance cameras would be installed throughout the city under the Safe City project to improve the security system. He also directed NADRA authority to provide a vehicle for transportation of senior citizens so that problems related to national identity cards would be resolved at their doorstep.

