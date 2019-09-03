UrduPoint.com
Mayor Appeals Citizens Of Hyderabad To Assist HMC In Overcoming Civic Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Acting Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Sohail Mashhadi has appealed to citizens including traders, industrialists, business community and others to come forward and help HMC to overcome city's problems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Sohail Mashhadi has appealed to citizens including traders, industrialists, business community and others to come forward and help HMC to overcome city's problems.

Addressing a news conference at Jinnah Hall of HMC here Tuesday, he bewailed that Hyderabad city was being ignored by provincial government and discriminated with shortage of funds to such extent that whatever got was consumed in salaries, pensions and maintenance.

He said Sindh chief minister visited city twice and assured them of providing sufficient funds so that they could drain out rain water from Hyderabad but never provided even one rupee.

He also complained that instead of elected representatives the government was giving importance to non elected who on behest of Sindh government has grabbed valuable lands of city institutes.

Member National Assembly Salahuddin also spoke and told media that Sindh government has deprived Mayor of his authority and even he was not consulted while posting of municipal commissioner.

He said even setting up a university for Hyderabad was being opposed by the CM for reason of his feudal mindset.

HMC has no amount to renovate infrastructure of city or ever repair pumping machines lying idle since long, they said adding that as many as Rs.1500 billions were earmarked yearly for local bodies and out of this amount Hyderabad deserves at least Rs.50 billion but city was not paid even Rs.1 billion.

Mayor also lashed out at HESCO adding that with half an hours rainfall power supply was cut off for 24 hours. Performance of the power distribution company was worst ever as its officials from meter reader to chief executive extract Bhatta from consumers. Hundreds of transformers were lying out of order and waiting to be repaired, he added.

The Mayor also said they do not have space enough to dump filth of city.

