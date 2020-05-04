UrduPoint.com
Mayor Appeals Not To Flock Markets, Practice Social Distancing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Monday has appealed to people of Sukkur and traders not to flock at markets and practice social distancing

He directed the chairman of vegetable market Sukkur to strictly ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

Mayor Sukkur also requested the concerned officials that anyone without mask should not be allowed to enter the market.

He said that the cases of coronavirus may rises because of the flock of customers in the markets and social distancing should be observed.

He also warned the chairman, if he fails to get implemented the government SOPs, he would be strictly dealt with.

