Mayor appointed Honorary Chief Warden Civil Defense Organization Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Muhammad Kashir Shoro has been appointed as the Honorary Chief Warden of Civil Defense Organization Hyderabad district.

According to official handout, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who is also the Controller of Civil Defense Organization Hyderabad while exercising his powers under relevant laws has made this appointment.